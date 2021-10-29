Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 16:58

Dr Tony Barry, 'one of Ireland’s most significant business leaders', passes away 

 Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said Dr Barry left behind a considerable legacy. 
The former CRH chief executive passed away peacefully at the Blackrock Clinic yesterday. 

Roisin Burke

Cork businessman and former president of Ibec Dr Tony Barry has died.

The former CRH chief executive, a graduate of UCC, passed away peacefully at the Blackrock Clinic yesterday. 

“Tony was undoubtedly one of Ireland’s most significant business leaders of the last half-century," he said. 

"Over an extensive career across business and engineering, he was a central pillar to the remarkable development and growth of CRH, creating considerable job opportunities in the process. 

"He leaves an abiding legacy.”

He became CRH chief executive in 1988 and retired in 1994, taking over as non-executive chairman until May 2000.

The businessman served on several boards, including as deputy governor of Bank of Ireland. 

Dr Barry was a brother of Fine Gael politician Peter Barry and a son of former Cork Lord Mayor Anthony Barry. He is survived by his wife Delia, three children and a large extended family. His funeral will take place on Tuesday. 

