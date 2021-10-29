Dr Tony Barry, 'one of Ireland’s most significant business leaders', passes away 

Cork businessman and former president of Ibec Dr Tony Barry has died.
The former CRH chief executive, a graduate of UCC, passed away peacefully at the Blackrock Clinic yesterday.
Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said Dr Barry left behind a considerable legacy.
“Tony was undoubtedly one of Ireland’s most significant business leaders of the last half-century," he said.
"He leaves an abiding legacy.”
He became CRH chief executive in 1988 and retired in 1994, taking over as non-executive chairman until May 2000.
The businessman served on several boards, including as deputy governor of Bank of Ireland.
Dr Barry was a brother of Fine Gael politician Peter Barry and a son of former Cork Lord Mayor Anthony Barry. He is survived by his wife Delia, three children and a large extended family. His funeral will take place on Tuesday.