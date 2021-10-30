New stroke centre supporting survivors and their families opens its doors in Cork

Stroke survivors and their families in Cork have a new and life-changing support available in the form of a dedicated facility which opened its doors on Friday morning.

The Cork Stroke Support Centre located at Oak House in Blackrock aims to ease the transition from hospital to home with resources from physio, peer support, choir and counselling as they begin to learn how to adapt to life after a stroke.

Cork Stroke Support was first established in 2010 to address the information, exercise and support needs of stroke survivors and families, three of those original volunteer founders were nurses, Mary J Foley, Carmel Kilcommons and Anita Ryan, who have seen the volunteer-led group grow to the opening of the new centre.

In recent years the group has provided support services one day a week in St Finbarr’s Hospital, but as the need for expansion was recognised, the group devised a new strategy based on the needs of the people they support and to offer a dedicated stroke support centre that would provide a five-day service and a range of activities that would support recovery, health and wellbeing.

Carmel Kilcommons, one of the founder members who watched virtually as the official opening of Cork Stroke Support Centre took place at Oak House, Blackrock, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Officially opening the centre on Friday, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, said: “This centre is a culmination of hard work and dedication of an inspired group of people. While today is a day to celebrate the opening of this centre, it’s impact will be felt long into the future.

This centre, the first of its kind in Cork will provide much-needed support to those impacted by stroke.

"The people involved should feel very proud of what they have achieved, and I look forward to seeing the far reaching benefit of this state of the art facility.”

Chairperson of Cork Stroke Support, Dan Cronin, who became involved with the CSS when his father suffered a stroke in 2014.

Pictured outside at the official opening of Cork Stroke Support Centre, Oak House, Blackrock, Cork, includes the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher; Dan Cronin, chairperson, Cork Stroke Support, and two of the founder members, Anita Ryan and Dr. Mary J. Foley (all at the front).

“I became acutely aware of the importance of vital charities such as Cork Stroke Support when our world changed forever in March 2014, in the following months I could see that while volunteers were giving their all, the need for the service was greater than what they could provide with limited facilities.

Working with a dedicated management committee we developed a plan and vision for the future.

"It was a long road that couldn’t have been achieved without the teams of volunteers, the individual and corporate sponsors and the survivors and their families who informed and shaped the services we offer at Oak House.

Members of the CUH stroke team (from left) Bart Daly, Liam Healy, Reema Antony and Glen Arrigan at the official opening of Cork Stroke Support Centre, Oak House, Blackrock, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

“No one is better qualified to design the services than the people who have lived through a stroke and it’s long-lasting and life-altering impact. We hope that what we have created here will help people navigate through the unknown and often scary experience of life after stroke,” he said.

Information on the services and opportunities to support them can be found here.