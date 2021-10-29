Cork jury finds man with autism spectrum disorder guilty of 'grooming' girl (14)

A man with autism spectrum disorder who denied communicating with a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation was found guilty by the unanimous decision of a jury after less than two hours of deliberation.

The accused, who was 26 at the time, was involved in a classic case of grooming of the 14-year-old girl, the prosecution barrister said at the end of his trial but the defence claimed the accused hadn’t a clue what he was doing.

The jury of ten men and two women found him guilty on two charges at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused man pleaded not guilty to communicating with the 14-year-old by Facebook messages for the purpose of facilitating sexual exploitation of the child. He also denied the charge of sending sexually explicit material to the child.

The case relates to Facebook messages sent between April 16 and July 7, 2018. He was found guilty on both charges and remanded on bail by Judge Helen Boyle for sentencing on November 23.

Prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly said, “This is a classic case of grooming.”

He said that the jury could see from the texts that they commenced in an innocuous and friendly manner and gradually escalated in nature became more sexual over time.

The prosecution barrister urged the jury to go over the text evidence and he referred to some particular texts including one where the defendant wrote, “Can I ask you something – don’t take this the wrong way or anything – have you tried fingering yourself. Do you mind if I ask you do you know how to do it. Maybe you don’t know how to do it right. If you ever want me to talk you through it or help you just ask… Just a friend helping a friend.”

Mr Kelly BL said the defendant also asked the 14-year-old in a text if she was familiar with the concept of friends with benefits.

Mr Kelly said. “On several different occasions the accused seemed to be concerned that these messages might have been checked by the teenager’s mother… It shows absolute knowledge that what he was doing was wrong… It is abundantly obvious he knew what he was doing was wrong.”

Defence barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said of the accused having autistic spectrum disorder, “He was 26 at the time but the reality is that he was not 26 – that is the elephant in the room.”

Mr O’Sullivan said there was no exchange of phone numbers and that the texts were sent by Facebook messenger which did not require any knowledge of phone numbers.

The defence barrister said the 14-year-old contacted the defendant first and in most of their conversations by text she was the one who initiated contact.

“He is an isolated man. He struggles with social interactions. He does not have friends… The prosecution asks you to draw the worst inference. But he never attempts to set up a private meeting with her. If there was such a meeting he probably would have run away.

“He never said to her to delete messages. And the vast majority of them are unobjectionable. I don’t like saying this with my client sitting behind me but he didn’t have a clue.

"He was contacted for the first time in his life by a girl and he didn’t know how to act. He had no experience. He is trying to be cool in the eyes of a 14-year-old girl.

"He sends off all sorts of stupid, objectionable – and they are objectionable – and idiotic messages but there was nothing behind them – he hadn’t a clue.”

A victim impact statement is to be prepared before sentencing next month. A new report and risk assessment is also to be prepared on the accused by a clinical psychologist.