Pole vaulter Una, 17, wins Cork All Star Youth Award

Second winner of the Cork City and County All Star Youth Awards sponsored by John Buckley Sports, Una Brice.

Breda Graham

A 17-YEAR-OLD student from Mount Mercy Secondary School in Bishopstown has been named one of the winners of the Cork City and County All Star Youth Awards.

Rebel Óg star Jack Leahy of Kiltha Óg was the first 2021 winner of the new youth award concept with Una Brice the second person to receive the award sponsored by John Buckley Sports.

This new awards format follows on from the successful Cork City and County Youth Awards which ran for over 10 years and honoured many outstanding youth sports stars.

Una was chosen by judges Christine O’Donovan, UCC Deputy Director of Sport and Physical Activity; John Tarrant of The Echo, Irish Examiner and The Corkman; Mark Hanrahan of John Buckley Sports; and Seán O’Sullivan, Awards Coordinator.

Una has been pole vaulting for the last three years, during which time she has risen to one of the top young vaulters in the country. Her coach, Eamonn Flanagan, has played a huge part in her successes. 

Achievements

During the 2021 season, Una won the All Ireland Junior (U20) title and followed up by finishing 2nd in the All Ireland Senior Championships. In the juvenile championships, Una won the U18 Munster title in Templemore and went on to take the national U18 title with a new championship best performance of 3.50m.

At the AAI Summer Games in Carlow, Una took the senior women’s pole vault title with a new national youth record (U18) and personal best of 3.62m. The following week she travelled to Franconville in Paris as a member of the Irish team to take part in the European U18 Challenge Cup where she twice broke the national youth record to finish 2nd overall. She cleared 3.65m to break the record and then went on to repeat the feat by jumping 3.75m. Her 3.75m places her 8th on the all-time senior women’s pole vault list and as well as her national youth record she holds the Munster youths, junior and senior records.

