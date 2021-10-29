Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 08:59

People who died during Covid pandemic remembered in West Cork town

Grace, Ian and Darragh Fitzgerald at Skibbereen Arts Festival's memorial event, A Candle in the Wind, to commemorate all those who passed away locally during the pandemic and were unable to receive a proper traditional funeral. Picture Denis Minihane.

PEOPLE were remembered in Skibbereen last night in a candlelit procession in memory of locals who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The procession began at the Heritage Centre in the town and moved to the Fair Field. 

In the Fair Field, the names of at least 240 people from a 10-mile radius of Skibbereen who died since March 2020 were read out with photos of some of those who have died shown on a projector.

One of the organisers, Declan McCarthy, said among those remembered was a 101-year-old man from the area, as well as young children.

The event was the brainchild of film producer David Puttnam who lives locally.

It was held to commemorate those who died since the pandemic hit Ireland and for whom their families could not hold traditional funerals because of Covid restrictions.

Speaking prior to the event, Mr McCarthy said: “People have not been able to grieve properly and it has been very difficult for people’s families.” 

Among those who performed were Welsh tenor Ryan Morgan, and local singers Camilla Grieshel and Joe O’Leary.

