'We need to protect the environment but also need to make a living': Cork farmers meet Agriculture Minister

THE Munster chairman of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said that he hopes Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will stand up for farmers at the Cabinet table in terms of delivering support and achieving and delivering targets that are attainable.

Harold Kingston was speaking following a meeting with Minister McConalogue at Kanturk Mart which discussed the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and climate targets.

The Government recently announced the €9.83 billion package which includes a 50% increase in co-financing by Government over the period of 2023 to 2027.

Under the revised Cap regime, 25% of Cap Pillar 1 direct payments to farmers are ring-fenced for environmental measures.

Pillar 2 payments, which support rural development and are co-financed with the European Union, are to increase by €600 million compared to 2016 to 2020, totalling €3.86 billion.

The meeting which was heavily attended by both IFA and Macra members lasted for three hours and saw the Minister engage with people about their concerns as part of the consultation process.

Farmers who attended a series of information meetings by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at Kanturk Mart, Co Cork ahead of the formation of the new Common Agricultural Policy.

Mr Kingston said that while the Minister has made himself accessible and available and hopes that he will take into consideration exactly what people have said, including the contributions from regular farmers with their own particular issues as to how they’re being affected by these changes and their need to make an income and be able to continue farming.

“Yes, we need to be able to look after the environment but we also have to make a living,” he said.

Mr Kingston said that the Minister did recognise the need to continue to produce food and the fact that in a climate situation we cannot simply look at Ireland in isolation, but instead has to be looked at in a global sense.

“We are a place that can produce food, very climate-friendly. We’re a grass-based system and we shouldn’t throw that away either just to meet internal targets,” he said, a point he said that was made clear by a number of speakers at today's meeting.



Mr Kingston also highlighted the importance of farmers continuing to produce products as there are many rural towns and villages across the country, such as the Kanturk area, that are dependent on it.

“It’s not just farms that are affected by any of these changes. If we as farmers stop producing a product then you don’t need the people who supply us our inputs, you don’t need the people who process our product.

“If we just simply reduce production in order to hit targets or in theory look after the environment then you’re going to end up with less production and less money changing hands in the local area as well.



“Besides the number of farmers in the county, there are 300,000 people employed directly in agriculture across the country and those jobs are all across rural Ireland,” he said.