2,605 new Covid cases confirmed

A further 2,605 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

There were 487 people in hospital with the disease, with 99 in intensive care.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there had been a 27% increase in the number of patients in hospital with the virus in the last two weeks.

There were 67 newly notified deaths in the past week.

Stephen Donnelly said that Ireland’s successful vaccine programme was the only reason that nightclubs and late-night venues had been allowed to reopen.

The Health Minister expressed support for the idea of extending the vaccine booster programme to healthcare workers, but said the Department of Health had to wait for advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

“I would do it tomorrow.

“I think there’s a very strong case for boosters for healthcare workers,” he said.

“The advice from NIAC has always worked population by population, cohort by cohort.”

Mr Donnelly said that he and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan were “engaging very closely with NIAC on this”.