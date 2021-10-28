Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 12:49

Cork man pleads guilty to producing knives during incident in city suburb 

The court heard the accused had not been in court previously but had a significant drink and drugs problem.
The case was put back for sentencing, to allow time for preparation of a probation report.

Liam Heylin

A man facing the prospect of a trial by judge and jury for producing two knives during an incident in Bishopstown in February has pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him.

Bill O’Driscoll of 46 Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to production of two knives at Leesdale estate in Bishopstown on February 28.

Other charges 

The defendant pleaded guilty to another charge related to a knife on the same occasion.

O’Driscoll also pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

Probation report 

Defence barrister Niamh Stewart said the accused had not been in court previously but had a significant drink and drugs problem.

Ms Stewart requested a probation report in respect of the 28-year-old.

Judge Helen Boyle acceded to that application.

The case was put back until February 11 next year for sentencing, to allow time for preparation of the probation report.

Bill O’Driscoll was remanded on continuing bail until then.

