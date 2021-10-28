Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 10:45

Cork singer to appear on The Late Late 

Lyra will be joining Mrs Brown’s Boys, Pádraig Harrington, Noel Fitzpatrick and Christy Dignam on the show.
Roisin Burke

Cork singer Lyra will be on The Late Late Show on Friday night to talk about her stellar music career and will perform her new single ‘Lose My Mind’.

Fresh from a spooky live television performance of Mrs Brown's Boys on RTÉ and BBC, Brendan O'Carroll and gang will join the Late Late Show from BBC Scotland to celebrate ten years of the hugely successful Mrs Brown's Boys television series.

A month on from his Ryder Cup disappointment, European captain Pádraig Harrington will reflect on the weekend and explain why he wouldn't change anything about his approach to leading the team.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will chat to Ryan about his new children's book ‘Vetman’ and life after losing his dog and best friend Keira.

Christy Dignam will talk about releasing his debut solo album 'The Man Who Stayed Alive' and celebrating 40 years with Aslan next year. Christy will also perform 'High' from the new album.

This Friday’s Late Late Show will commence at a slightly later time of 10.05pm.

