Met Éireann has issued a further status yellow rainfall warning for Cork, as well as three other counties - Carlow, Kildare, and Kilkenny.

The forecaster is warning that "following recent heavy rain, there will be additional rainfall accumulations this morning, with flooding in places."

The yellow warning came into effect just before 7:30 am and will remain in place until midday.

An orange rain warning is also in place for Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow until midday.