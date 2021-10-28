Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 07:34

West Cork town to hold commemorative ceremony for locals who died during pandemic

PEOPLE including infants and a centenarian will be remembered in Skibbereen tonight in a candlelit procession in memory of locals who died during the pandemic.

Ann Murphy

PEOPLE including infants and a centenarian will be remembered in Skibbereen tonight in a candlelit procession in memory of locals who died during the pandemic.

The procession will leave the Heritage Centre in the town at 7pm and progress to the Fair Field. In the Fair Field, the names of at least 240 people from Skibbereen and surrounding areas within a 10-mile radius who died since March 2020 will be read out. Photos of some of those who have died will be showed on a projector.

One of the organisers, Declan McCarthy, said among those to be remembered will be a 101-year-old man from the area, as well as young children.

The event was the brainchild of film producer David Puttnam who lives locally and who will attend this evening’s event. 

He tweeted to praise Skibbereen Arts Festival committee and local people for coming together to organize the event, adding that he is sure that “many other local communities will be inspired by it and follow suit.” 

It is being held to commemorate those who died since the pandemic hit Ireland and for whom their families could not hold traditional funerals because of Covid restrictions.

Mr McCarthy said: 

“People have not been able to grieve properly and it has been very difficult for people’s families. Hopefully, this will help people.” 

There will be up to 70 people performing at the commemorative ceremony at the Fair Field.

Among those performing will be Welsh tenor Ryan Morgan, and local singers Camilla Grieshel and Joe O’Leary.

Calls made for Cork City Council to continue live-streaming meetings

west cork#covid-19
