'They can cause life-threatening injuries': Public warned after reports of fireworks going off in Cork city

Anglesea Street Chief Superintendent Tom Myers urged people not to purchase or use fireworks, saying they are “very dangerous” and could cause serious injury.
He said the incidents in Togher and Knocknaheeny could have had serious consequences if debris from the regulated items had hit someone.
In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of fireworks being used across the city.
Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said fireworks have been heard in parts of the city during both day and nighttime hours. He called on parents to educate children about the dangers of fireworks.
Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould is appealing to young people not to use fireworks. He says he knows of an incident in which a firework was thrown in the direction of people in recent days, but nobody was hit.
“It is totally unacceptable.”
He added that young people might think that throwing fireworks is “a bit of fun”, but that serious injuries and damage to property could result.