'They can cause life-threatening injuries': Public warned after reports of fireworks going off in Cork city

CORK’S Garda chief has called on people to avoid using fireworks this Halloween after two incidents in the city where novelty explosives were placed in the letterboxes of homes.

Anglesea Street Chief Superintendent Tom Myers urged people not to purchase or use fireworks, saying they are “very dangerous” and could cause serious injury.

He said the incidents in Togher and Knocknaheeny could have had serious consequences if debris from the regulated items had hit someone.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of fireworks being used across the city.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said fireworks have been heard in parts of the city during both day and nighttime hours. He called on parents to educate children about the dangers of fireworks.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould is appealing to young people not to use fireworks. He says he knows of an incident in which a firework was thrown in the direction of people in recent days, but nobody was hit.

“Those firework incidents could have caused life-threatening injuries,” he said.

“It is totally unacceptable.”

He added that young people might think that throwing fireworks is “a bit of fun”, but that serious injuries and damage to property could result.

Anglesea Street Chief Superintendent Tom Myers urged people not to purchase or use fireworks, saying they are “very dangerous” and could cause serious injury.

The Togher incident occurred at 8pm on Friday night. Some damage was caused to the property in the incident.

At around 1am on Monday morning, the house in Knocknaheeny was targeted. No damage was caused in that incident, and nobody was injured in either one.

It follows an incident in Eyre Square in Galway last week in which a young woman sustained serious and life-changing injuries when hit by a firework.

Last month, a campaign was launched to raise awareness of the dangers of fireworks, by the Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys.

She highlighted the serious dangers associated with fireworks and the significant penalties people can face for selling or using illegal fireworks. Penalties can be as high as €10,000 and/or up to 5 years in prison, if convicted.

Targeted messaging on local radio, social media, YouTube and Spotify will run until early November.

The sale, possession or use of fireworks is illegal in Ireland. The possession of fireworks purchased legally outside of the jurisdiction and brought into the State is also illegal.

Gardaí can confiscate them.

A Garda spokesman said that the organisation is not currently providing figures for arrests under their fireworks operation, called Tombola, as “this is an ongoing operation”.

He added: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on ongoing operations.”