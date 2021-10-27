Calls made for Cork City Council to continue live-streaming meetings

CALLS have been made for Cork City Council to continue live-streaming full council meetings.

Ordinary meetings of council have been live-streamed since November 2020 as meetings moved online due to the pandemic.

Tuesday night’s ordinary meeting took place in person in City Hall’s Millennium Hall but the meeting was not streamed which sparked some outcry on social media.

Speaking to The Echo, Solidarity councillor Fiona Ryan said she was unaware that the meeting would be unavailable for the public to tune into until it took place.

“I presumed council streaming was going to continue and, in fact, I had given out the link to people who were interested in following the meeting,” she said.

“I went up to the meeting administrator who confirmed to me that party whips had decided that day to finish with the streaming. There was no notice on this whatsoever.”

Ms Ryan said that the public had found value in the service during the pandemic and that it should continue.

Labour councillor John Maher also called for live-streaming to continue.

In an email to the Lord Mayor, he said it "allows the public to observe the democratic process in Cork city".

In a statement issued to The Echo, Cork City Council said that whilst it was not possible to live-stream Tuesday night’s meeting, no decision has been made to discontinue the service going forward.

“A decision was only confirmed last week to hold a physical meeting of Cork City Council and due to technical infrastructure limitations to live-stream a physical meeting of council, the ordinary meeting of 26th October was not live-streamed.

“No decision to discontinue the live-streaming of future council meetings has been taken.”

The Millennium Hall is currently being used by the HSE as part of the vaccination centre in City Hall.

It reverted back to HSE use yesterday morning following the council meeting.

As a precautionary measure due to rising Covid-19 case numbers, it was confirmed at the meeting on Tuesday that the next full council meeting will revert to a remote meeting.