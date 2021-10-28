Aiken: Covid will not stop stars coming here

PETER Aiken of Aiken Promotions has said the ongoing pandemic will not discourage concertgoers from enjoying gigs or stop big names coming to Leeside.

The Live at the Marquee promoter said he is looking forward to another series of the summer gigs in Cork.

Speaking in Cork this week, Mr Aiken said that the majority of people have held onto their tickets since the postponement of last year’s line-up due to the pandemic which he said is “a great indicator that they like what they’re seeing”.

He said that performers want to be on the road for the next two years after the pandemic had put an end to touring and said that while restrictions and the additional time taken to check Covid certs and ID will take some time to get used to, that it is “the only way we can open and that’s the way it will be for the future”.

He said that while there is “always a bit of worry about the pandemic” and the Covid figures in different countries around the world, he had promoted four successful shows in Vicar Street last weekend with 92% attendance at each show.

“This thing is never going to go away, we’re going to live with it,” he said.

Mr Aiken said that he believes it will be a “boom” year for big acts and that he is happy to be able to bring superstars such as Elton John and Ed Sheeran to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Simply Red and Tom Grennan to Live at the Marquee.

“We’ve always been able to pull off every year a couple of megastars in a tent in a car park in Cork so it’s not bad,” he said.

“There have been over 1.3 million people through the doors, that’s a lot of people when you see certain venues that wouldn't do that in their lifetime,” he said, highlighting how the Live at the Marquee gigs have “built up a rich history already”.

Mr Aiken said that there is also a big announcement due for the Marquee in the next couple of weeks and that details are being finalised.