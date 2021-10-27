Covid increasing at 'concerning rate'

A HUNDRED AND ONE Covid patients are in ICU today with a further 402 people with Covid hospitalised.
There has been a total of 5,436 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 67 deaths newly notified since last Wednesday.
Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said: “Incidence of Covid-19 is increasing at a concerning rate.
Dr Holohan said it was vital that everyone rowed in behind preventative measures.
“The importance of individual, institutional and sectoral attention to risk mitigation is crucial at this point. I encourage all of us to ensure we are following basic public health advice and to expect the presence of infection prevention control measures in settings we visit.”
Department of Health Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn added:
“These measures combined are the most effective way you can protect yourself and loved ones from Covid-19.”
Director of Public Health, HSE West, HSE Professor Breda Smyth highlighted the high levels of the virus in the country.
“Incidence is growing across the population. High community incidence threatens all settings. A particular concern is for environments with vulnerable people, such as nursing homes, hospital and care environments and long term residential facilities. High community transmission poses a substantial risk to this population. A combined effort to reduce incidence is needed to protect the most vulnerable."
Behavioural Research Unit, ESRI Dr Deirdre Robertson concluded;