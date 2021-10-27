Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 15:10

Covid increasing at 'concerning rate'

Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said: “Incidence of Covid-19 is increasing at a concerning rate.
Roisin Burke

A HUNDRED AND ONE Covid patients are in ICU today with a further 402 people with Covid hospitalised.

There has been a total of 5,436 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 67 deaths newly notified since last Wednesday.

"The seven-day moving average is now 2,043, up from 1,138 only three weeks ago. Incidence is increasing across all age groups, highest in those aged 5-12 years.

“A combination of higher levels of social contact, a move to socialisation indoors and a collective relaxing of basic public health behaviours combined has led to this surge of infection.”

Dr Holohan said it was vital that everyone rowed in behind preventative measures.

“The importance of individual, institutional and sectoral attention to risk mitigation is crucial at this point. I encourage all of us to ensure we are following basic public health advice and to expect the presence of infection prevention control measures in settings we visit.”

 Department of Health Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn added: “There is no one intervention that will protect you and those around you from contracting Covid-19. We need a multi-layered approach to this disease, using all the tools we have at our disposal; vaccination, wearing a face mask, well-ventilated spaces indoors, hand hygiene and cough etiquette, social distancing when appropriate and isolating at the onset of symptoms.

“These measures combined are the most effective way you can protect yourself and loved ones from Covid-19.” 

Director of Public Health, HSE West, HSE Professor Breda Smyth highlighted the high levels of the virus in the country.

“Incidence is growing across the population. High community incidence threatens all settings. A particular concern is for environments with vulnerable people, such as nursing homes, hospital and care environments and long term residential facilities. High community transmission poses a substantial risk to this population. A combined effort to reduce incidence is needed to protect the most vulnerable."

Behavioural Research Unit, ESRI Dr Deirdre Robertson concluded; “The population are quite good at recognising that meeting more people and going to different types of locations increases the risk of spreading and catching Covid-19. The data suggests they are less likely to recognise that taking precautionary measures like wearing masks and keeping socially distanced decreases the risk, and those preventive behaviours have been gradually decreasing since the start of the year.”

#covid-19coronaviruscork
