Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 12:39

Charlie Bird diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Former RTE journalist Charlie Bird has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease                    

Ann Murphy

FORMER RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

He tweeted this morning about the diagnosis, following a tweet in recent weeks that he had issues with his voice.

He said: "Recently I spoke about issues with my voice. I now know why. I have been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease".

 

He continued: “Thanks to all my pals for their amazing support. And the kindness from so many people. Stay safe everyone.” 

He was diagnosed after a series of tests, following a number of months of issues with his speech, which resulted in him having to turn down media interviews.

Motor Neurone Disease affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness which gets worse over time.

He retired from RTÉ in 2012, 38 years after joining the State broadcaster. During his career, he served as Chief News Correspondent and Washington Correspondent.

Today, former colleagues tweeted their support.

Charlie featured in a programme in the Who Do You Think You Are genealogy series, which revealed that some of his ancestors came from Macroom.

