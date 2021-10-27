Charlie Bird diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

FORMER RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

He tweeted this morning about the diagnosis, following a tweet in recent weeks that he had issues with his voice.

He said: "Recently I spoke about issues with my voice. I now know why. I have been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease".

Recently I spoke about issues with my voice. I now know why.

I have been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Thanks to all my pals for their amazing support. And the kindness from so many people.

Stay safe everyone. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) October 27, 2021

He was diagnosed after a series of tests, following a number of months of issues with his speech, which resulted in him having to turn down media interviews.

Motor Neurone Disease affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness which gets worse over time.

He retired from RTÉ in 2012, 38 years after joining the State broadcaster. During his career, he served as Chief News Correspondent and Washington Correspondent.

Today, former colleagues tweeted their support.

I am so very sorry to hear this Charlie. It is great that you are surrounded by such love and support. Your incredible character, strength and courage will be of immense benefit to you now. I wish you the very very best. — Miriam O'Callaghan (@MiriamOCal) October 27, 2021

Very sorry to hear this Charlie. Thinking of you at this difficult time. We’re all here for you. — Ray Kennedy (@RayKennedyNews) October 27, 2021

Charlie featured in a programme in the Who Do You Think You Are genealogy series, which revealed that some of his ancestors came from Macroom.