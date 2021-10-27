Plans in the pipeline to establish an annual Rory Gallagher Music Festival in Cork

Plans are in the pipeline to establish an annual Rory Gallagher Music Festival in Cork following a motion put forward by Cork city councillor Shane O’Callaghan.

The Fine Gael councillor had asked that Cork City Council would “work with the local hospitality sector to establish and fund an annual Rory Gallagher Music Festival in Cork”.

He said such a festival would assist the local hospitality sector by attracting music enthusiasts to Cork on a specific weekend every year and would recognise Rory Gallagher’s enormous contribution to Cork and to music.

Cork City Council said its Arts Office is “happy to work with any group or organisation who wishes to develop an arts-based festival based around Rory Gallagher Music”.

The council executive also said its Strategic Economic Development (SED) Directorate will “engage with businesses in the Huguenot Quarter to explore the possibility of holding of a Rory Gallagher music event in Rory Gallagher Place”.

Speaking at last night’s full council meeting, Mr O’Callaghan said he is aware that a Rory Gallagher Music Festival already exists in Gallagher’s hometown in Donegal but felt there is sufficient demand for another.

“I am aware that there already is a Rory Gallagher Music Festival in Ballyshannon but having said that, I think there’s enough room for two, such is the stature of the man.

“He was a legendary blues and rock guitarist and singer – arguably one of the greatest guitarists of all time,” he said.

With another bank holiday potentially on the horizon for the country, Mr O’Callaghan said a new festival would give a good boost to the local economy.

“I think there’s an opportunity now for Cork as a city to be the first in the pack in terms of establishing a new festival for Cork that will attract tourism to Cork, will attract music enthusiasts to Cork and which will complement, in my view, the jazz festival,” he added.

Mr O’Callaghan said every effort should be made in ensuring the festival would do justice to the adored musician who spent so much of his life in Cork.

“Let’s try make it a festival that Cork can be proud of and a festival that honours one of Cork’s greatest sons.”