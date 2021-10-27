Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 10:40

Animal welfare charity to have animal feed bill in Cork covered for 2022 thanks to fundraiser

Pictured donating half of a €50,000 fund to My Lovely Horse Rescue in Cork is Miriam Manning, Director of Human Resources at TELUS International Ireland, with (left) Kelly Mellerick and (right) Jayne Duggan of My Lovely Horse Rescue. TELUS International Ireland team members raised €50,000 in September through a virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro with funds split evenly between mental health charity Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan/OSM PHOTO

Amy Nolan

ANIMAL welfare charity My Lovely Horse Rescue will have its animal feed bill in Cork covered for 2022, thanks to the generosity of TELUS International Ireland.

The company is to donate €50,000 to Irish charities My Lovely Horse Rescue and Aware after reaching its annual fundraising target in just one month.

Almost 500 team members from the global customer experience and digital IT solutions provider’s Cork, Dublin and Mayo branches took part in a sponsored virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro last month to raise the funds.

These funds will be evenly split between the two charities.

As well as footing the bill for My Lovely Horse Rescue’s animal feed bill in Cork next year, the funds willsupport more than 2,000 calls to mental health charity Aware’s free helpline.

The virtual climb, known as the ‘Go All Out’ challenge, took place as part of TELUS Days of Giving, a programme that brings together team members, retirees, family, and friends in each of the global regions where TELUS International operates to make a powerful positive impact in their local communities.

Speaking of the successful fundraiser, TELUS International Ireland’s Director of Human Resources, Miriam Manning, said the company is “absolutely blown away” by the efforts of their team and the support from the public.

Pictured donating half of a €50,000 fund to Aware is Daniela Illuminati, Director of Operations and Site Lead at TELUS International Ireland, with Drew Flood, Corporate Business Development Executive at Aware. TELUS International Ireland team members raised a total of €50,000 in September through a virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro with funds split evenly between mental health charity Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue. PIC: MAXWELLS
Pictured donating half of a €50,000 fund to Aware is Daniela Illuminati, Director of Operations and Site Lead at TELUS International Ireland, with Drew Flood, Corporate Business Development Executive at Aware. TELUS International Ireland team members raised a total of €50,000 in September through a virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro with funds split evenly between mental health charity Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue. PIC: MAXWELLS

“By all coming together to virtually climb Mount Kilimanjaro, our team members collectively walked more than 22,000 kilometres in just two weeks.

“That’s about three times the distance between Ireland and Kilimanjaro by air.

This amazing feat showed just how motivated they are by these two charities, which they themselves selected as our charity partners,” she said.

TELUS International Ireland partnered with the Conqueror Virtual Challenges to help facilitate the virtual climb.

Conqueror Virtual Challenges will also plant more than 1,100 trees on behalf of team members to mark the progress they tracked via a smartphone app.

With Covid-19 restrictions lifting, TELUS International Ireland plans to build on the success of this virtual fundraiser with in-person corporate and social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the months ahead.

In addition to supporting Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue, Daniela Illuminati, Director of Operations and Site Lead for TELUS International Ireland, said the TELUS International Ireland team has been able to find other new ways of making a difference.

“This year, we signed up to the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan and introduced two hives of 60,000 native Irish honey bees to our Cork campus,” she said.

“We also donated fresh, organic produce from its gardens to the Rainbow Club, a local charity that supports children and teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder.”

