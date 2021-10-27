'Don't buy scramblers for kids this Christmas': Plea from northside councillor

PARENTS are being urged not to purchase scrambler bikes for their children for Christmas.

The call is being made by Fianna Fail’s Cllr Tony Fitzgerald.

He said that scramblers are very dangerous and that legislation will shortly be enacted tackling the use of them.

Last week, the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 was published. It will include the strengthening of legislation to deal with the dangerous and antisocial use of scramblers and quad bikes.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “Residents regularly complain about the noise pollution, the issue of safety of children and damage to public property including green areas.”

He continued: “I am asking parents not to purchase scramblers this Christmas because of safety concerns.

“The likelihood is that they could be seized by gardaí.”

Nine-year-old

Last month, The Echo revealed that a nine-year-old child was found using a scrambler bike in Cork city recently.

At a meeting of Cork City Joint Policing Committee, then Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said that a number of scrambler bikes have been seized this year, and that a series of specialist checkpoints and patrols have taken place across the northside of the city in recent months.

He said that a nine-year-old child had been detected in recent weeks using a scrambler bike.

He confirmed to The Echo that the vehicle driven by the nine-year-old has been seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.