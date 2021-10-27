Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 07:35

'Don't buy scramblers for kids this Christmas': Plea from northside councillor

'Don't buy scramblers for kids this Christmas': Plea from northside councillor

Last week, the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 was published. It will include the strengthening of legislation to deal with the dangerous and antisocial use of scramblers and quad bikes.

Ann Murphy

PARENTS are being urged not to purchase scrambler bikes for their children for Christmas.

The call is being made by Fianna Fail’s Cllr Tony Fitzgerald.

He said that scramblers are very dangerous and that legislation will shortly be enacted tackling the use of them.

Last week, the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 was published. It will include the strengthening of legislation to deal with the dangerous and antisocial use of scramblers and quad bikes.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “Residents regularly complain about the noise pollution, the issue of safety of children and damage to public property including green areas.” 

He continued: “I am asking parents not to purchase scramblers this Christmas because of safety concerns. 

“The likelihood is that they could be seized by gardaí.” 

Nine-year-old

Last month, The Echo revealed that a nine-year-old child was found using a scrambler bike in Cork city recently.

At a meeting of Cork City Joint Policing Committee, then Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said that a number of scrambler bikes have been seized this year, and that a series of specialist checkpoints and patrols have taken place across the northside of the city in recent months.

He said that a nine-year-old child had been detected in recent weeks using a scrambler bike.

He confirmed to The Echo that the vehicle driven by the nine-year-old has been seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

Read More

Irish Water appeals to public not to flush wipes down the toilet 

More in this section

Popular Cork Festival - cancelled for two years - set for 2022 revival Popular Cork Festival - cancelled for two years - set for 2022 revival
Dragon of Shandon Festival to celebrate Halloween this weekend Dragon of Shandon Festival to celebrate Halloween this weekend
Cork-based asylum seeker hospitalised upon entering day nine of hunger strike Cork-based asylum seeker set to be discharged from hospital following hunger strike campaign
northside
Bench warrant issued for man accused of sexual assault in Cork city suburb

Bench warrant issued for man accused of sexual assault in Cork city suburb

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more