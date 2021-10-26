Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 15:43

Forencic pathologist to examine case against man (48) accused of manslaughter arising from assault at Cork soup kitchen

Defence barrister Abigail Creed said on the opening day of the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, “There are issues around causation.” 
A forensic pathologist is to examine the case against a 48-year-old man accused of manslaughter of another man arising out of an alleged assault at a soup kitchen in Cork.

Defence barrister Abigail Creed said on the opening day of the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, “There are issues around causation.” 

Ms Creed asked for an adjournment of the case so that a forensic pathologist could examine the evidence on behalf of the defence.

Judge Helen Boyle acceded to a defence application to extend free legal aid to a forensic pathologist’s report.

On the application of Dermot Sheehan prosecution barrister the case was adjourned until February 14, 2022 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Neil Walsh originally charged Adrian Henry following an investigation that commenced in September 2019 into an alleged assault on a man while he was attending a soup kitchen in Cork city centre.

Adrian Henry is charged with the manslaughter of James Duncan, 40, at St. Patrick’s Street in Cork on September 12, 2019.

Det. Garda Walsh of Anglesea Street Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court previously that Henry replied, “Not guilty”, when the manslaughter charge was put to him.

Solicitor, Frank Buttimer said his client had been in rehabilitation abroad for several months following the date of the alleged incident and the gardaí were always aware where he was.

The late James Duncan from Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny in Cork, had been availing of a soup kitchen at the time and he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital after suffering serious head injuries.

Mr Duncan underwent emergency surgery for traumatic brain injuries and he was later put on a ventilator at CUH but he was taken off the ventilator and died on October 25, 2019.

