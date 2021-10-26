Almost 60 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals today

Almost 60 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 477 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning.

It said that 376 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 101 people are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

In Cork, 29 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department at Cork University Hospital, 15 are waiting for beds at the emergency department at the Mercy University Hospital and 14 are waiting for beds at wards in Bantry General Hospital.

The INMO said that University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds today.

64 patients are waiting for beds at the hospital today including 49 in the emergency department and 15 in wards.