Road closed in North Cork as Fire Brigade respond to incident

Units from Cork City Fire Brigade are currently at the scene of a car fire in North Cork.
In a tweet this evening, Cork City Fire Brigade said that crews are dealing with the incident in Rathpeacon.
⚠️ The road is closed until we make the scene safe.
Drive with care in the area.
The Fire Brigade advised motorists that a road in the area is closed and advised people to be cautious.
"The road is closed until we make the scene safe.
"Drive with care in the area."