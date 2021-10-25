Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 20:49

Road closed in North Cork as Fire Brigade respond to incident

Motorists have been urged to drive with car in the area.
Crews from Cork City Fire Brigade are currently at a car fire in Rathpeacon. Credit: Cork City Fire Brigade

Units from Cork City Fire Brigade are currently at the scene of a car fire in North Cork.

In a tweet this evening, Cork City Fire Brigade said that crews are dealing with the incident in Rathpeacon.

The Fire Brigade advised motorists that a road in the area is closed and advised people to be cautious. 

"The road is closed until we make the scene safe.

"Drive with care in the area."

