Road closed in North Cork as Fire Brigade respond to incident

Units from Cork City Fire Brigade are currently at the scene of a car fire in North Cork.

In a tweet this evening, Cork City Fire Brigade said that crews are dealing with the incident in Rathpeacon.

🚨 Crews are currently at a car fire in Rathpeacon.

⚠️ The road is closed until we make the scene safe.

Drive with care in the area. #corktraffic pic.twitter.com/eZpN81v1LM — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) October 25, 2021

The Fire Brigade advised motorists that a road in the area is closed and advised people to be cautious.

"The road is closed until we make the scene safe.

"Drive with care in the area."