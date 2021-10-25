ESB Networks pledge to install 40,000 smart meters monthly for next three years

THE rollout of smart meters in homes, farms and businesses across the country has reached the milestone of 500,000 installations.

It comes with the unrolling of the National Smart Metering Programme (NSMP) announced by ESB Networks. Described as a key enabler of the Climate Action Plan, the initiative is being delivered in partnership with the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC), Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and other industry stakeholders.

A smart meter measures gas or electricity use. However, unlike a traditional meter, it also provides automatic readings to suppliers. The aim of the project is to present more detailed information on customers’ electricity usage and reduce the need for estimated bills.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, welcomed the move.

“It’s very positive that we have reached the half-million milestone in the National Smart Metering Programme,” he said. “This national upgrade of electricity meters is benefitting homes, farms and businesses across the country in a very practical way and I look forward to even more customers getting on board. Smart meters give people more real-time information and more control over their energy usage and bills, which is very important at a time of high international energy prices. Smart meters will also facilitate reduced energy consumption and more renewable power on the electricity system, which will help us to meet our climate goals and become more energy independent.”

ESB Networks will continue to install more than 40,000 smart meters each month for the next three years until the end of 2024.

It is currently installing the meters on a regional basis in 15 counties including Cork.

Its managing director, Nicholas Tarrant said the numbers demonstrate ‘ESB Networks commitment to the delivery of the Climate Action Plan and to enabling a low carbon electricity network’.

“As we increasingly use more electricity to decarbonise heat and transport, this programme is a critical enabler to ensure that Ireland’s climate action plan targets become a firm reality,” he added.

Customers can apply to ESB Networks or their electricity supplier for a prioritised installation of a smart meter.

The devices are being installed, at no additional costs to customers.