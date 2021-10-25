Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 15:43

ESB Networks pledge to install 40,000 smart meters monthly for next three years

ESB Networks pledge to install 40,000 smart meters monthly for next three years

ESB Networks is currently installing the meters on a regional basis in 15 counties including Cork. 

Sarah Horgan

THE rollout of smart meters in homes, farms and businesses across the country has reached the milestone of 500,000 installations.

It comes with the unrolling of the National Smart Metering Programme (NSMP) announced by ESB Networks. Described as a key enabler of the Climate Action Plan, the initiative is being delivered in partnership with the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC), Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and other industry stakeholders.

A smart meter measures gas or electricity use. However, unlike a traditional meter, it also provides automatic readings to suppliers. The aim of the project is to present more detailed information on customers’ electricity usage and reduce the need for estimated bills.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, welcomed the move.

“It’s very positive that we have reached the half-million milestone in the National Smart Metering Programme,” he said. “This national upgrade of electricity meters is benefitting homes, farms and businesses across the country in a very practical way and I look forward to even more customers getting on board. Smart meters give people more real-time information and more control over their energy usage and bills, which is very important at a time of high international energy prices. Smart meters will also facilitate reduced energy consumption and more renewable power on the electricity system, which will help us to meet our climate goals and become more energy independent.” 

ESB Networks will continue to install more than 40,000 smart meters each month for the next three years until the end of 2024.

It is currently installing the meters on a regional basis in 15 counties including Cork. 

Its managing director, Nicholas Tarrant said the numbers demonstrate ‘ESB Networks commitment to the delivery of the Climate Action Plan and to enabling a low carbon electricity network’.

“As we increasingly use more electricity to decarbonise heat and transport, this programme is a critical enabler to ensure that Ireland’s climate action plan targets become a firm reality,” he added.

Customers can apply to ESB Networks or their electricity supplier for a prioritised installation of a smart meter.

The devices are being installed, at no additional costs to customers.

Read More

Pharmacists urge parents to sign children up for free flu vaccine

More in this section

Pharmacists urge parents to sign children up for free flu vaccine Pharmacists urge parents to sign children up for free flu vaccine
WATCH: Veg picking a hit at Cork pumpkin patch WATCH: Veg picking a hit at Cork pumpkin patch
'We could end up back to where we were': Cork mum fearful over potential impacts of delays in accessing equipment  'We could end up back to where we were': Cork mum fearful over potential impacts of delays in accessing equipment 
'Please give me back my bike': Man appeals for safe return of unique Honda stolen in Cork 

'Please give me back my bike': Man appeals for safe return of unique Honda stolen in Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more