'People are very concerned': Councillors receiving large number of representations about speeding in Cork suburb

Councillors in Ballincollig say they are receiving a significant amount of representations about speeding in the town, with a motion being raised at council for traffic calming measures in a particular estate.

Fine Gael Councillor Derry Canty said in all his years as a councillor he has never had so many representations to him from people with concerns about speeding in the area.

“In the last few months there have been so many resident groups getting in touch looking for speed ramps and slow signs, people are very concerned about speeding.”

Mr Canty said the issue is on the main roads of the town as well as in estates.

“There are more cyclists and pedestrians on the roads now compared to during lockdown, we have to do something to protect them. There is no point kicking for touch here, something has to be done.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Eolan Ryng has a motion for council asking for traffic calming measures to be put in place in An Caisleán, an estate which many use as a shortcut.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Ryng said: "Many residents have raised the need for some form of traffic calming in An Caisleán with me. I'd agree strongly with them and have tabled a motion in Cork City Council calling for such work to be considered and implemented.

“An Caisleán is currently suffering from excess volumes of traffic opting to use the estate as a shortcut to avoid the junction of Castle Road and Barry's Road. The junction has poor visibility and is in need of upgrade to bring it up to a standard to match the development that has happened in the surrounding area.”

The Sinn Féin councillor also said suitable traffic calming measures would increase the safety of the estate and act as a disincentive for motorists opting to use it as a short cut.

"It's an area I feel might benefit from a 30km per hour speed limit as exists in some estates," he added.