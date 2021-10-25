'She always had a nice word to say about people': Tributes paid to woman who died in Cork house fire 

A FRIEND of the Cork woman who was tragically killed in a house fire over the weekend said “the world was a brighter place for having her in it.”

The woman, yesterday named locally as Maureen O’Gormon, died after a fire broke out at her home in the Silversprings Court area on the northside of the city.

The tragedy occurred just two months after the pensioner lost her husband.

Gardaí and fire services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

However, the trojan efforts of emergency services were not enough to save the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A friend of Maureen’s described her as a quiet woman with a “lovely sense of humour”.

“She was quiet and knowledgeable and always had a nice word to say about people.”

The friend continued: “She had a great love for her friends and family and was the type of person who wouldn’t bother a soul. This is traumatic for everyone who is deeply saddened by the tragic circumstances.”

She said their thoughts are with the family adding: “We know that these nice words about Maureen are going to bring tears to the family but we also hope they bring some comfort too.”

The friend said that Maureen will be remembered for her infectious smile.

“She had a friendly disposition and respect for everyone. What we’ll remember most is the lovely smile she had. She was gifted with that smile.”

Workers’ Party Cllr Ted Tynan, who lived close to the woman, said he was at the scene when the ambulance arrived.

“I didn’t know Maureen but I am told she was a lovely woman. When something like this happens it certainly creates an atmosphere. In this situation, it is one of gloom but people have nothing but sympathy and understanding for the family.

“Maureen was moving on in years so had been living in the area for a long time. This is very difficult for the long-time residents in particular.”

Local councillor John Maher also extended his sympathies to the family saying he was thinking of her friends and neighbours at what he described as this “very sad time”.

Gardaí confirmedthe tragedy is not being treated as suspicious.