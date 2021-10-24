Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 18:44

Narrow escape for sailors in Cork after grounding of yacht at Weaver's Point

A rescue crew inspect the boat. Picture: Crosshaven Coast Guard

Sarah Horgan

TEN sailors involved in a yacht race avoided tragedy earlier today following a lucky escape that saw their safe return to dry land.

RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station posted about the incident-which occurred earlier today-on the organisation's Facebook page.

In it, they explained how a yacht had run aground on rocks at Weaver's Point in Crosshaven.

"At 12.10pm today, a J109 yacht racing in the October league ran aground on rocks at Weavers Point," the post read.

"Crosshaven lifeboat volunteers quickly made their way to the scene along with the Crosshaven Coast Guard RIB and the Port of Cork Pilot launch. En route, the crew were flagged down by a passing yacht and told that a crewman was overboard on another yacht on the Eastern side of the channel near White Bay. Whilst the CG RIb headed to the aground incident, the RNLI lifeboat veered off to White Bay where they found a very wet crewman back aboard his yacht and happy no further intervention was needed."

The post revealed how the swift actions of everyone involved resulted in a positive outcome.

"In the meantime, it was learned that most of the crew on the grounded yacht had scrambled ashore, but two of the crew had been in the water and were on their way to the lifeboat station in an RCYC Rib for a hot shower, change of clothes and a cup of tea," the social media post said. 

"The grounded yacht ran aground 3 hours before low water in a very lumpy sea. At the time of posting, the yacht remains high and dry on the rocks."

