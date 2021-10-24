Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 17:59

Tributes paid to woman who died following house fire in Cork 

Tributes paid to woman who died following house fire in Cork 

Gardaí and fire services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm on Saturday night. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Sarah Horgan

A friend of the Cork woman who was tragically killed in a house fire in Cork last night said that "the world was a brighter place for having her in it."

The woman, aged in her 70s, died after a fire broke out at her home in Silversprings Court in Cork city. 

Gardaí and fire services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm on Saturday night. 

However, the trojan efforts of emergency services weren't enough to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí have confirmed that the tragedy is not being treated as suspicious.

A friend of the woman described her as a quiet woman with a "lovely sense of humour."

"She was quiet and knowledgeable and always had a nice word to say about people."

She said their thoughts are with the woman's family. 

Worker's Party Cllr Ted Tynan- who lived close to the woman-said he was at the scene when the ambulance arrived.

"When something like this happens it certainly creates an atmosphere. In this situation, it is one of gloom but people have nothing but sympathy and understanding for the family...This is very difficult for the long-time residents in particular."

Local councillor John Maher also extended his sympathies to the family saying he was thinking of her friends and neighbours at what he described as this "very sad time."

Gardaí said a post-mortem examination will be carried out on the woman's body. 

The Coroner was notified and the scene was preserved for a technical and forensic examination. 

Read More

Woman dies following fire in Mayfield

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man accused of assault on couple in Kinsale jailed for breaching bail conditions after being caught with knife near town
Pictures: Crowds descend on Cork City for Jazz Festival Pictures: Crowds descend on Cork City for Jazz Festival
Woman dies following fire in Mayfield Woman dies following fire in Mayfield
Narrow escape for sailors in Cork after grounding of yacht at Weaver's Point

Narrow escape for sailors in Cork after grounding of yacht at Weaver's Point

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more