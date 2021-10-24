Tributes paid to woman who died following house fire in Cork 

A friend of the Cork woman who was tragically killed in a house fire in Cork last night said that "the world was a brighter place for having her in it."

The woman, aged in her 70s, died after a fire broke out at her home in Silversprings Court in Cork city.

Gardaí and fire services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm on Saturday night.

However, the trojan efforts of emergency services weren't enough to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí have confirmed that the tragedy is not being treated as suspicious.

A friend of the woman described her as a quiet woman with a "lovely sense of humour."

"She was quiet and knowledgeable and always had a nice word to say about people."

She said their thoughts are with the woman's family.

Worker's Party Cllr Ted Tynan- who lived close to the woman-said he was at the scene when the ambulance arrived.

"When something like this happens it certainly creates an atmosphere. In this situation, it is one of gloom but people have nothing but sympathy and understanding for the family...This is very difficult for the long-time residents in particular."

Local councillor John Maher also extended his sympathies to the family saying he was thinking of her friends and neighbours at what he described as this "very sad time."

Gardaí said a post-mortem examination will be carried out on the woman's body.

The Coroner was notified and the scene was preserved for a technical and forensic examination.