East Cork girls "sport" communion dresses for training session with a twist

A GROUP of East Cork kids had local dry cleaners working overtime after attending Gaelic football training in their communion dresses.

Colette Barry, who coaches the Inch Rovers Under-nines team- held a training session for young players who all recently celebrated communions. The photographer captured the memorable kick-about with an image of the girls' sporting pristine white dresses with colourful trainers, many of which included the team colours. Photographer Colette's daughter Ciara is among the children who feature in the picture. Her hope is that the teammates and close friends can one day look back on the photographs and remember their communions with fondness.

"I had been photographing them all separately for communions in the area which is how I came up with the idea," she said. "All the girls go to different schools so it was nice to see them together in their communion dresses. Funnily enough, it was only after the kick-about when the dresses got really dirty that they started to compliment each other on them."

Both parents and children alike enjoyed the game.

"The parents really enjoyed it and the kids did too. They have been playing together since they were on the under-6 team so they are all very close and enjoyed being together. Covid communions were so downplayed that a lot of children lost out. When the girls get older they might not even remember their communions but they more than likely will remember the training session they had in their communion dresses."

Colette joked that the dresses looked very different after the game.

"I can't imagine the looks that parents must have been getting when they brought the dresses to the dry cleaners."

She praised parents for being brave enough to let their children take part."

"The parents were very brave to agree to it. It started raining when everyone arrived but that just made the kids enjoy it more. It wasn't just a nice memory, it was also a great team-building experience for the girls. They're well used to me taking photographs at training sessions but this was something a little different."