'I started with small pieces': Cork student teaches himself how to build traditional Irish currach 

A STUDENT who developed a love of woodwork during lockdown has built a traditional Irish currach which he is now hoping to sell.

And the 20-year-old, who never did woodwork at school, is also planning to build a lighter currach which he hopes to row around the coast of Ireland.

Eoin Reardon from Innishannon is currently a commerce student at UCC and is now working on repairing someone else’s boat while also building a portable bar for a customer.

He has placed the 15-ft currach for sale online at a cost of €1,500.

There is also an option to add an engine to the vessel.

It is designed for three people and includes six oars.

“I am very interested in woodwork and in Irish traditions," the second year student said. "I never did woodwork in school and only taught myself during lockdown.

“I only started with small pieces and I practiced my techniques.”

Although he had never been in a currach, he decided to try to build one, combining his interests in woodwork and tradition.

While building the 15-ft currach over this summer, he watched old footage of traditional Irish currachs and examined one in Dingle.

He used canvass and bitumen to cover the woodwork on the currach and carried it to Garrettstown to test it.

He has used it close to ten times but says he now intends to build a lighter one which would be easier for him to use to row around Ireland.

He spent a number of weeks working on the project in his parents’s garage.