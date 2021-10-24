Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 08:00

Cork man sentenced after Ketamine found in his home 

The illegal drug was found next to his bed. 
The accused had 134 previous convictions. 

Liam Heylin

A young man with over 100 previous convictions has been given a five-month suspended jail term for having Ketamine in his bedroom.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said a warrant was executed to search the home of Robert Crinnion of 1 Blackwater Grove in Cork.

Sgt. Davis said the €140 worth of the illegal drug was found in white powder form on a TV stand next to his bed on October 28 2019.

Previous convictions 

The accused had 134 previous convictions including two counts for having drugs for his own use.

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said the accused had engaged with Arbour House to deal with a drug difficulty and was steadily reducing methadone on a treatment programme.

The defendant said he was giving clean urinalysis.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would impose a nine-month sentence suspended for a period of two years.

