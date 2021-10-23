Guinness burgers to "jazz up" menu for festival with a difference

THIS year's jazz weekend will be offering treats for foodies as well as music fans with one particularly unique addition to the menu.

Real Irish Guinness burgers will be on the street food menu outside The Shelbourne Bar and the Harley Street BBQ to mark the 2021 Cork Jazz Festival.

Artisan food producer, Kettyle Irish Foods and Guinness came together to create the quirky beef burger for the festival which takes place from October 22 until October 25.

The burgers are on sale as part of Cork’s Victorian Quarter street celebrations which are incorporating outdoor performances and music from more than 20 venues.

Kettyle Guinness burgers are being described as the only burgers with premium cuts and trims of salt moss dry-aged prime Irish beef. The dish combines beef laced with the distinctive taste of Guinness.

Almost all events for the jazz festival are now sold out with last-minute accommodation options are understood to be scarce, with hotels described as being essentially booked up.

The festival is among Ireland's largest and longest-running events in the Irish musician's social diary. It was cancelled in 2020 in line with Government guidelines resulting in widespread disappointment for musicians and jazz fans alike.

Festival organisers have been working around the clock to make sure that this year's event goes smoothly and in line with government restrictions. To ensure the safety of guests, the Metropole hotel made the difficult decision to restrict capacity to 25%, following the easing of a number of a number of Covid-19 restrictions.