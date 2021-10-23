'Prevent this tragedy': Calls for Government intervention as hunger-striking Cork asylum seeker grows weaker

A CORK-based Indian asylum seeker on his 10th day of hunger strike has said he believes he could be close to death but is prepared to continue unless he is granted permission to stay in Ireland.

Nadim Hussain was hospitalised on Thursday before entering day nine of his hunger strike campaign to achieve permission to remain in Ireland.

He is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital.

Speaking to The Echo from his hospital bed last night, he said his condition is “dangerous”.

Mr Hussain said he is due to get test results today and is feeling very weak.

“I have a flame in my stomach because I have not eaten in nine days,” he said.

Last night, Cork North Central Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the Government must act to “prevent a tragedy”.

Mr Hussain was on hunger strike at the Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he has lived since coming to Ireland in 2019 after both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim violence.

He has said he fears for his life should he return to India.

After both his parents were murdered, leaving him with no family alive in India, Nadim Hussain fled to Ireland in 2018.



He has worked here for three years, including in our hospitals. Yet now he faces deportation back to a country where he fears for his life. pic.twitter.com/5ih3qUbZby — Paul Murphy (@paulmurphy_TD) October 22, 2021

Last month, Mr Hussain received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal, which affirmed a recommendation of the international protection officer that stated that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee along with subsidiary protection status.

Following on from the letter, he began his campaign, pleading to be granted leave to remain in Ireland as he fears for his life if he was to be deported back to his home country.

Mr Hussain was admitted to hospital on Thursday night and was diagnosed as having pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas).

Both the Irish Refugee Council and the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland have called on the Government to address Mr Hussain’s situation as soon as possible, and before his health further deteriorates.

Mr Hussain worked as a security guard in Cork hospitals during the pandemic.

Nadim Hussain, the Cork-based asylum seeker on hunger strike now for 9 days, was moved to hospital last night. His parents were killed in anti-Muslim violence in India in 2018, Nadim fears for his life if deported. Govt must act/reach agreement to prevent a tragedy here. pic.twitter.com/E2NFOgdo4S — Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) October 22, 2021

On Thursday, representatives of Ógra Shinn Féin spoke to Mr Hussain and expressed their solidarity with him.

“As republicans, we see it as our duty to stand with Nadim Hussain as his health deteriorates, with the situation becoming more urgent by the day.

“The Dublin Government, Minister of Justice in particular, now have an obligation to act,” a spokesperson said.

Cork North Central Fine Gael TD Colm Burke raised the issue in the Dáil this week.

“It is a very serious issue. While I know it cuts across a number of Departments, something needs to be done on that issue,” he said.

In the Dáil on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I am aware of the case and what happened his parents. He has gone through a very traumatic time.

“I have not read the entirety of the case background, but I take the fact that someone is on hunger strike very seriously.

“We should make every effort we can to try to help the person in the situation in which he finds himself.”