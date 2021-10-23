Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 08:05

'Prevent this tragedy': Calls for Government intervention as hunger-striking Cork asylum seeker grows weaker

'Prevent this tragedy': Calls for Government intervention as hunger-striking Cork asylum seeker grows weaker

Nadim Hussain was hospitalised upon entering day nine of his hunger strike campaign for permission to remain.

Breda Graham

A CORK-based Indian asylum seeker on his 10th day of hunger strike has said he believes he could be close to death but is prepared to continue unless he is granted permission to stay in Ireland.

Nadim Hussain was hospitalised on Thursday before entering day nine of his hunger strike campaign to achieve permission to remain in Ireland.

He is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital.

Speaking to The Echo from his hospital bed last night, he said his condition is “dangerous”.

Mr Hussain said he is due to get test results today and is feeling very weak.

“I have a flame in my stomach because I have not eaten in nine days,” he said.

Last night, Cork North Central Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the Government must act to “prevent a tragedy”.

Mr Hussain was on hunger strike at the Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he has lived since coming to Ireland in 2019 after both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim violence.

He has said he fears for his life should he return to India.

Last month, Mr Hussain received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal, which affirmed a recommendation of the international protection officer that stated that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee along with subsidiary protection status.

Following on from the letter, he began his campaign, pleading to be granted leave to remain in Ireland as he fears for his life if he was to be deported back to his home country.

Mr Hussain was admitted to hospital on Thursday night and was diagnosed as having pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas).

Both the Irish Refugee Council and the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland have called on the Government to address Mr Hussain’s situation as soon as possible, and before his health further deteriorates.

Mr Hussain worked as a security guard in Cork hospitals during the pandemic.

On Thursday, representatives of Ógra Shinn Féin spoke to Mr Hussain and expressed their solidarity with him.

“As republicans, we see it as our duty to stand with Nadim Hussain as his health deteriorates, with the situation becoming more urgent by the day.

“The Dublin Government, Minister of Justice in particular, now have an obligation to act,” a spokesperson said.

Cork North Central Fine Gael TD Colm Burke raised the issue in the Dáil this week.

“It is a very serious issue. While I know it cuts across a number of Departments, something needs to be done on that issue,” he said.

In the Dáil on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I am aware of the case and what happened his parents. He has gone through a very traumatic time.

“I have not read the entirety of the case background, but I take the fact that someone is on hunger strike very seriously.

“We should make every effort we can to try to help the person in the situation in which he finds himself.”

Read More

Cork-based asylum seeker hospitalised upon entering day nine of hunger strike

More in this section

Six Cork Local Electoral Areas reporting Covid-19 incidence rates above national average Six Cork Local Electoral Areas reporting Covid-19 incidence rates above national average
Cork-based asylum seeker hospitalised upon entering day nine of hunger strike Cork-based asylum seeker assured he will not be deported as nine-day hunger strike comes to an end 
CC CAP STRATEGIC PLAN Government concerned about trajectory of Covid-19 ahead of winter – Taoiseach
First of its kind centre in Cork set to bridge post-hospitalisation gap for stroke survivors

First of its kind centre in Cork set to bridge post-hospitalisation gap for stroke survivors

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more