Calls for more gardaí on the northside of city

Calls have been made to increase garda numbers on Cork’s northside.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould has called on the Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys to particularly examine the possibility of increasing community policing numbers, as there are currently just 13.

His comments come in response to the meeting of the Safety Forum for areas on the northside.

Mr Gould said that while gardaí are doing their best in northside communities, they are under pressure. “Every week I’m being contacted by people whose lives are being destroyed by anti-social behaviour and gangs of young people targeting them.

“While the gardaí are as responsive as they can be, there is a serious lack of community policing,” he said.

Mr Gould continued: “We need a high visibility of policing because gardaí on the streets will act as a deterrent.

“It is time to start being proactive in protecting our communities.

“From Tower to Glanmire, and right across the northside, there is only one sergeant and 13 community gardaí.

“The community police are doing their very best but the reality is that there just isn’t enough of them.”

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent added: “I raised the need for the return of regular cross-service meetings to discuss hotspots, trends and major incidents that need to be addressed.

“I welcome that a commitment was given to investigate the possibility of bringing these meetings back. These are a vital resource and allow for proper proactive approaches to policing.”

There have been calls for additional gardaí in a number of areas in Cork in recent months.