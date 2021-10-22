Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 15:48

Walk-in vaccine clinics open for Bank Holiday weekend

Walk-in vaccine clinics open for Bank Holiday weekend

Vaccinations at City Hall Cork City earlier this year. Pictured is 13-year-old Ivy Boland getting her first dose vaccination at Cork City Hall, from medic (retired Dr) Sheila O'Sullivan. Pic: Larry Cummins.

TWO walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are planned for Cork over the Bank Holiday weekend.

They will be available in both the city and West Cork.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at the clinics which are scheduled for both tomorrow and Bank Holiday Monday.

On Satruday, a clinic will take place at City Hall from 1pm to 4pm, while on Monday, October 25, a clinic willt ake place in Bantry Primary Care Centre (New Centre) from 1pm-4pm.

Vaccination clinics will be open to any eligible person aged 12 or over, but anyone aged between 12 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult, and will need the consent of a parent or guardian before vaccination.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should bring all necessary documentation such as photo ID. For anyone waiting for a second dose, it does not matter where you received your first dose — in other words, if you received your first dose with your GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre, you can still attend.

Gabrielle O’Keeffe, Head of Service for Health & Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said: “We have seen an increase in numbers attending our walk-in vaccination clinics. It is very encouraging to see members of the public avail of their vaccine at this stage in the process.

“We know the importance of this vaccine and how effective it has been in protecting us from Covid-19. While we are experiencing a rise in the daily rates of infection we encourage anyone still to get their vaccine to come along to one of our listed centres this October Bank Holiday weekend.

“We hope that by running further walk-in clinics over the bank holiday weekend will help make it more accessible to anyone still considering the Covid-19 vaccine.”

#covid-19
