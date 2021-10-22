Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 15:05

Ian Bailey's appeal against drug-driving and other convictions adjourned to January 2022

Ian Bailey at the courthouse on Anglesea Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Liam Heylin

Ian Bailey’s appeal against a drug-driving conviction and other counts which was due to go ahead today had to be adjourned until January 2022.

The convictions of the 64-year-old all related to being initially stopped at a Garda checkpoint near Schull on August 25, 2019.

The appeal was listed for hearing by Judge Eoin Garavan at Cork Circuit Appeals Court. However, Judge Garavan said that another case at hearing throughout the day was likely to go on until 4.30 or 5pm and that it would not be fair to expect witnesses in Mr Bailey’s case to give evidence at a hearing which could go on until 7 or 8pm on a Friday evening.

State solicitor for West Cork Malachy Boohig confirmed the case took three hours when it was heard at the district court. Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said it was a matter of some complexity.

Ian Bailey who was living at The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, County Cork, had pleaded not guilty to a number of charges.

Judge John King fined Mr Bailey €400 and banned him from driving for 12 months on the drug driving charge. 

He fined him €300 over the possession of cannabis charge, and took into consideration the charge of permitting cannabis in the car.

Evidence was given at Bantry District Court that while the defendant was at the local garda station a small tin with suspected cannabis was found on him. 

Sergeant Kevin Heffernan told the court that in a cautioned interview Mr Bailey said: "Someone left it at the market stall. They said, 'It's for you,' and they left it."

