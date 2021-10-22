Suspended sentence for man who resisted arrest after being caught drink-driving

A MOTORIST who was caught drink-driving near his home began shouting to alert people inside the house about the presence of gardaí in the area.

He has been given a suspended jail term with the warning that he will serve the sentence if he gets into any more trouble in the next two years.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said John Harty of 8 The Close, Mahon Drive, Mahon, had to be handcuffed as gardaí were dealing with him in respect of drink-driving on February 5 at The Close.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly said, “Essentially, he took his mother’s car without permission.

“He has a difficulty with alcohol.

“He spent a month in Tabor Lodge and went to Fellowship House afterwards.”

The solicitor said that unfortunately, the 23-year-old broke out again and reacted badly towards gardaí when he was being arrested because of his high level of intoxication.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €400 fine on him for drink driving and €850 for having no insurance.

For resisting arrest, the judge imposed a four-month suspended jail sentence.

“He cannot do that,” the judge said in respect of the defendant’s reaction to gardaí.

The jail term was suspended on condition that he would have no conviction for any offence for the next two years.

He warned the young man: “If you come before the courts anywhere in Ireland in the next two years you will automatically get that four-month sentence.”