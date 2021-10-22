Plans to increase public drinking fines in Cork to €2,500

THE public are being invited to have their say in the first major review of the bye-laws surrounding consuming alcohol on the streets of Cork.

Bye-laws for prohibiting the consumption of intoxicating liquor on the streets of Cork have been in place since 1998.

Revised bye-laws were made in 2001, with minor amendments being made in 2006, 2010 and 2011.

While the bye-laws have been in place for more than two decades, this marks the “first major review of them”, Green Party councillor Dan Boyle told The Echo.

“The public consultation is to find out what people think about the bye-laws, what should change and what shouldn’t change,” he said.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said a number of factors have prompted the review of the bye-laws.

“In recent times there has been a considerable focus on issues associated with large public gatherings and the consumption of alcohol in public places.

“Much of this activity is attributable to the public health measures and restrictions that were put in place in response to Covid-19.

“We have seen huge changes also in how people are socialising, including the emergence of outdoor dining, as well as their interaction with the outdoors, amenities, public spaces, etc.

“Given all the circumstances, it was considered that it is now timely for a review to take place of the bye-laws,” the spokesperson said.

The new bye-laws the council is proposing are available to view now.

Changes proposed

The current bye-laws state that anyone found guilty of an offence relating to the consumption of alcohol in a public place can be issued an on-the-spot fine of €75.

One of the changes outlined in the proposed new bye-laws is that although this on-the-spot fine would remain unchanged, the maximum fine that could be issued in the District Court would be raised from €500 to €2,500.

It is envisaged that the new bye-laws will be up for approval by Cork city councillors at their meeting in December and thereafter for approval by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The Cork City Council (Prohibition of Consumption of Intoxicating Liquor on Streets and in Public Places) Bye-Law 2021 is open for public consultation until November 15, 2021.

Submissions or observations on the proposed bye-laws can be made online via www.consult.corkcity.ie or in writing to Administrative Officer, Council Services, Corporate Affairs & International Relations Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street Cork, T12 T997.

Submissions should be made by one medium only i.e. online or in hard copy.

The closing date for receipt of submissions/observations is November 22.