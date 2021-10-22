Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 10:14

Judge and jury case for man accused of burglary armed with a hatchet

A judge and jury will hear the case against a man accused of aggravated burglary.

Liam Heylin

Paul Murphy, 26, with an address at an apartment at Harbour Hill, Cobh, County Cork, is accused of burglary while armed with a weapon of offence, namely a short handled black hatchet.

It is alleged that the offence happened on April 13 at a house at Eden Court in Mahon, Cork.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed service of a book of evidence. 

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 26.

