Man jailed for six months for assault on customer in Cork betting shop

A punter watching a race on a betting shop TV screen was approached by a young man who began to annoy him and then assaulted him leaving him cut and bruised around the eye.

Now the culprit has been jailed for six months.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the assault at Cork District Court.

It occurred at 5 p.m. on August 29 2020 at Bar One Racing on Emmet Place in Cork.

Jordan Motherway assaulted a customer causing him harm.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm on that date.

Sergeant Kelleher said the injured party suffered a bruised left eye and a laceration under the eye.

The injured party made a complaint to gardaí that the defendant assaulted him at the betting office.

Jordan Motherway made admissions that he struck the injured party.

Sgt. Kelleher said the man had 43 previous convictions, including three counts for assault, two for causing criminal damage and 12 for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said the defendant was in prison now for the first time in his life in respect of another case.

The solicitor said it was only recently that the accused had begun to commit offences and had “quite a number.”

“He got addicted to cannabis and changed to pills and tablets and anything he could get his hands on,” Mr Cuddigan said.

He said Motherway’s addiction resulted in him living between the Simon community and on the streets of Cork.

“He apologised profusely for this assault. There was no prior contact between them,” Mr Cuddigan said.

The solicitor said the injured party was effectively sitting watching a race on a TV screen when the defendant came into the premises and started annoying him.

“He has ironed himself out in terms of detox. He has done a psychology course in prison and this has given him an insight into the needs of others. Everything is set up for him when he comes out of prison (in terms of turning his life around),” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This is his fourth assault. He still does not seem to have learned his lesson. He obviously has difficulties. It is a serious matter.”