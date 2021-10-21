Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 21:04

Flood Relief Scheme will provide 'peace of mind' for 300 residents and businesses in West Cork, says Minister

Minister Patrick ODonovan with Maurice Buckley, Chairman of the OPW; Cllr Joe Carroll, Chair of the West Cork Municipal Council and Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Mayor of County Cork pictured in Clonakilty to mark the completion of the Clonakilty Flood Relief Scheme. Pic. John Allen

Mary Corcoran

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan visited Clonakilty today to mark the completion of the Clonakilty Flood Relief Scheme.

Construction on the scheme first commenced three years ago. It includes engineered river flood defences throughout the town centre and tidal defences, including road raising, along the estuary. 

In addition to this, it also relies on reducing the size of floods by providing a flow control structure and natural storage area for heavy rainfall upstream of the town.

Speaking in Clonakilty, Minister O’Donovan said it gave him great pleasure to visit the town to mark the completion of the scheme “knowing that the flood defences put in place are providing peace of mind to 300 residents and businesses no longer at risk of flooding.” 

He added: “As we face into a future that will be impacted increasingly by climate change, Clonakilty will experience continued protection thanks to interventions built to withstand predicted increases in flood risk along the river and bay, and a submerged Kent Street as we saw it in 2012 and 2014 will be a thing of the past.

"I think everybody, from local stakeholders to the engineers, will agree that a major Flood Relief Scheme such as this one is both a vital investment and a complex project, which requires not only ingenuity, engineering, planning and resources, but also collaboration across multiple agencies and disciplines, compromise and patience. 

"Gathering stakeholders from all parties involved in this scheme today, seven years after its launch and public consultation began, allows us to appreciate what has been achieved. The active engagement of the community throughout, the careful consideration given to the town centre’s historic topography during heavy construction and the close collaboration with a multidisciplinary design team to deliver an enhanced public realm have all contributed to this scheme’s success.”

Maintenance of scheme 

The Minister said that the OPW remains “wholly committed” to the ongoing maintenance of the scheme.

“We will work closely with the local authority by supporting them, and providing funding, to ensure that the scheme is operated and maintained after formal handover. We will build on this experience as we approach the delivery of ten major flood relief schemes across County Cork alone in the coming years, in addition to the seven already completed in the county since 2003 and to 39 other smaller schemes approved under the OPW’s Minor Flood Mitigation Works & Coastal Protection Scheme to Cork City and Cork County Council.” 

1,000 properties in West Cork protected from floods 

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan welcomed the new scheme which she said reassurance to the residents and business owners of Clonakilty that measures are now in place to prevent a repeat of the damage caused by the impact of past flooding incidents. 

"The personal and economic impact of flooding can never be truly measured and, in a climate-changing world, it is vital that we work together to create on the ground solutions for our county’s towns and villages," she said. 

"The Office of Public Works, in partnership with Cork County Council, has developed a number of flood relief schemes across Cork County in areas which have unfortunately experienced the devastation of a flood incident first-hand. Now, in West Cork alone, 1000 properties will be protected from the effects of flooding and in partnership with the OPW, Cork County Council looks forward to advancing and providing this reassurance to many more.” 

The total project budget, including the whole life maintenance costs, for the Clonakilty Flood Relief Scheme is €33.8m and it will protect 150 residential and 146 commercial properties.

