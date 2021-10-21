Cork people urged to ensure vehicles are locked after thousands of euro and tools were stolen

A CAR owner in Cork has had €1,200 snatched from their vehicle in recent weeks, while a tradesman had €2,500 worth of tools stolen from his van.

And in another recent incident, another tradesman had €1,500 worth of tools stolen from his vehicle.

Figures of cash as little as €4 were also stolen.

Gardaí in Cork city are urging people to ensure their vehicles are locked before going to bed every night.

Sergeant Brian McSweeney, who is the crime prevention officer for Cork city, is urging people to be aware that night time hours between 12 midnight and 7am is the most likely time for criminals to target vehicles.

He said:

“People have to start putting a procedure in place before they go up the stairs at night, of ensuring their cars are locked.”

In several cases where items have been stolen from vehicles, the vehicles have not been locked.

In recent weeks, thieves also targeted estates in Watergrasshill, checking for cars that were left unlocked.

According to gardaí, 37% of all thefts from vehicles occur in residential locations. More than half of such incidents occur between 12 midnight and 7am, while driveways are the most common place these thefts.

However, 63% of such thefts occur away from non-residential locations, such as amenity areas, streets and car parks.

In such incidents, more than half are parked on streets, while 37% are in car parks, according to garda analysis of such crimes.

Thefts from vehicles in non-residential areas take place mostly during business hours.

Gardai advise:

Wherever you park your vehicle, take your property with you

Ensure your vehicle is locked, alarmed and park in a secure, well-lit location

Store your keys safety, away from windows and letterboxes.

Typically, thieves are nabbing cash, jewellery and bank cards from vehicles.

In some cases, bank cards stolen from cars were used for purchases of €30, which do not require the card's PIN number.

And in other incidents, cars which had keys in them were stolen.

Figures from the Garda Analysis Service show that from January 2016 to December 2019, 46,582 vehicles were broken into across the country.

In 8,157 cases, the vehicle was reported to have been unlocked.

There were 12,343 vehicles broken into outside homes, of which 3,833 were unlocked.