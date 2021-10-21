Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 11:26

Pfizer vaccine to be offered at Cork city vaccination clinic this weekend

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to all those aged 12 years and over at the walk-in clinic at City Hall on October 23.

Breda Graham

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic is set to take place at Cork City Hall this weekend.

No appointment is necessary and those who wish to receive a first and second dose of the vaccine may do so from 1pm to 4pm.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12 years and over. 

12 to 15-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian as consent will be required.

Registration for those who have not already registered for the vaccine will take place at the vaccination centre and people will need to bring with them their PPSN, photo ID, their Eircode, and provide an email address and mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, it must be 21 days or longer since receiving the first dose and people should bring proof of their first dose vaccination and photo ID.

