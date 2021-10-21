Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 09:13

Grant Thornton announces 830 new roles to be filled over three years

Grant Thornton announces 830 new roles to be filled over three years

More than 800 jobs are set to be created by professional services firm Grant Thornton over the next three years. Picture: iStock

Professional services firm Grant Thornton Ireland has today announced plans to hire 1,000 new recruits across its seven offices over the coming three years. The new roles will comprise of a mix of experienced hires and graduate roles, reflecting the firm's commitment to growing its headcount in line with client needs.

Positions will be available across all Grant Thornton Ireland’s business units including actuarial, audit, corporate finance, and advisory as well as in specialist areas such as insurance, sustainability, financial services and digital transformation. Along with graduate opportunities, candidates can apply for roles across all levels from associate to director, and beyond.

Recruitment for the roles has already gotten underway with Grant Thornton Ireland last month announcing plans to double the size of its tax team from 170 to 340 by 2024.

With offices in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Longford, Kildare and Belfast, along with its state-of-the-art City Quay headquarters in Dublin, Grant Thornton Ireland is committed to supporting the changing needs of its Irish and international clients, while offering flexibility and career growth to employees across its operation.

Speaking of today’s announcement, Grant Thornton Ireland Managing Partner Michael McAteer said: "Today’s announcement marks yet another milestone in the Grant Thornton Ireland story. We pride ourselves in going beyond to ensure the highest quality of service to our clients and we know this is because of the exceptional and wide-ranging level of experience our people bring to the table.

"We also know the importance of flexibility, opportunity and promotion, and work-life balance, and we have installed an extensive Future of Work framework across the firm with these pillars at the core." 

The positions will give the opportunity to work with clients from all industries and all sizes from Irish indigenous to multinationals.

Read More

WATCH: 'Slow down' plead emergency services in Cork ahead of National Slow Down Day

More in this section

Law and justice concept Suspended sentence for man 'turning his life around'
Garda stock Two taken to hospital after two separate collisions in Cork
WATCH: 'Slow down' plead emergency services in Cork ahead of National Slow Down Day WATCH: 'Slow down' plead emergency services in Cork ahead of National Slow Down Day
cork jobs
WATCH: 'Slow down' plead emergency services in Cork ahead of National Slow Down Day

Two Cork drivers caught speeding so far on National Slow Down Day

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more