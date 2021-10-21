Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 08:04

Marina Market to host pop-up film screening

Marina Market to host pop-up film screening

The indoor Marina Market on Centre Park Road. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

A special pop-up movie screening is set for the Marina Market this Halloween.

Organisers, The Pop Up Movie Club, are transforming the market on Centre Park Road into a Halloween cinema screening the family classic Hocus Pocus on October 31.

The Pop Up Movie Club was established to promote and execute pop-up movie events both across Cork and nationally, with some of its most recent experiences taking place in Kinsale over the summer.

People are now being invited to its newest setting for screenings of the classic 1993 movie at 5pm and 7.30pm on Halloween night.

Tickets are available in pods of two, four, and six, meaning all the family can attend.

Tickets are extremely limited due to socially-distant seating. Premium seats, which guarantee seating near the screen and a comfy inflatable air sofa, will be available.

Vaccination certs will be required on entry, and facemasks must be worn on entry and exit.

Tickets are available now at https://www.popupmovie.club/

Read More

Hometown Heroes: Evan says volunteering has taught him to always be prepared

More in this section

Garda stock Two taken to hospital after two separate collisions in Cork
WATCH: 'Slow down' plead emergency services in Cork ahead of National Slow Down Day WATCH: 'Slow down' plead emergency services in Cork ahead of National Slow Down Day
Cork-based asylum seeker's hunger strike for permission to remain reaches seventh day Cork-based asylum seeker's hunger strike for permission to remain reaches seventh day
Law and justice concept

Suspended sentence for man 'turning his life around'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more