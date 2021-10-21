Marina Market to host pop-up film screening

A special pop-up movie screening is set for the Marina Market this Halloween.

Organisers, The Pop Up Movie Club, are transforming the market on Centre Park Road into a Halloween cinema screening the family classic Hocus Pocus on October 31.

The Pop Up Movie Club was established to promote and execute pop-up movie events both across Cork and nationally, with some of its most recent experiences taking place in Kinsale over the summer.

People are now being invited to its newest setting for screenings of the classic 1993 movie at 5pm and 7.30pm on Halloween night.

Tickets are available in pods of two, four, and six, meaning all the family can attend.

Tickets are extremely limited due to socially-distant seating. Premium seats, which guarantee seating near the screen and a comfy inflatable air sofa, will be available.

Vaccination certs will be required on entry, and facemasks must be worn on entry and exit.

Tickets are available now at https://www.popupmovie.club/