Group sends warning letters to Cork schools regarding Covid measures

A NUMBER of staff at primary schools in Cork have received letters saying that they could be stripped of their homes, cars and other assets unless they “do the right thing” regarding public health restrictions in schools.

The letters, a number of which have been seen by The Echo, have been sent by a group identifying itself as the Common Law Court Éire.

The letters are hand-signed and cite two return addresses — one in Cork city and another in the county.

In the standard letters, the senders have filled in the names of the principals of the receiving schools in handwriting.

It is understood that schools outside of Cork have not been targeted by the group.

The letters are directed at the Minister for Education, Norma Foley; the schools’ boards of management; teachers; and special needs assistants.

They say that the restrictions introduced to combat the spread of Covid-19 “have resulted in a drastic change in the school environment”.

The letters say:

“Failure by you in your duty of care to students by imposition or allowing of face masks/covering, segregation of students, hand sanitising, social distancing, ‘Covid testing’, temperature taking, ‘Covid vaccines’, or any policies which result in harmful outcomes for students will incur liabilities on the enforcer/facilitator/advocate.”

The group demands a number of steps, including a risk assessment of the public health guidelines which should be made available to parents, confirmation that the schools’ insurance policies cover the guidelines in the event of outcomes including death, and a query whether principals will allow school buildings to be used “for the purposes of the injecting of children”.

The group said that failure to adhere to the requests could lead to a court trial and a freezing of assets.

The letter continues: “If you fail to do the right thing, we the living men and women and Common Law Court of Éire will strip you of your assets: homes, cars, land, make no mistake about this.”

The letters were sent by post in the past two weeks, with a warning that action would be taken unless the recipients acted as requested within ten days.

While the 10-day periods have passed without any action, principals are concerned about the development and would only speak to The Echo on condition of anonymity.

One principal said she had contacted her school’s insurance company on receiving the letter but was reassured there would be no insurance issues for her school.