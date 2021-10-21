Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 07:25

Suspended sentence for man 'turning his life around'

The drug possession was detected on April 20 2020
A young man caught in April last year with drugs for his own use – his sixth count for this offence – has been turning his life around for the first time. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young man caught in April last year with drugs for his own use – his sixth count for this offence – has been turning his life around for the first time.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the background report on 26-year-old Luke Coughlan of 35 Chestnut Grove, Classes Lake, Ovens, County Cork, acknowledged that he was doing well.

In those circumstances the judge said he would impose a five-month suspended sentence.

“Thank you, Judge. Appreciate it,” Coughlan said as the matter concluded.

The drug possession was detected on April 20 2020 when he handed €80 worth of cocaine over to gardaí at Gurranabraher station.

