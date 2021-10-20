Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 21:36

Two taken to hospital after two separate collisions in Cork

The incidents occurred on the Kinsale Flyover and on the N40 near Vernon Mount.
Two people have been taken to hospital following two separate collisions in Cork this evening.

Amy Nolan

The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm on the Kinsale Flyover and involved two vehicles.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has since reopened fully after being closed for a time.

Gardaí also attended the scene of a separate collision this evening involving three vehicles that occurred on the N40 near Vernon Mount.

The incident happened at around 7:30pm.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has also reopened fully after being closed for a time.

