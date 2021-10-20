Two taken to hospital after two separate collisions in Cork

Two people have been taken to hospital following two separate collisions in Cork this evening.

The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm on the Kinsale Flyover and involved two vehicles.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has since reopened fully after being closed for a time.

Gardaí also attended the scene of a separate collision this evening involving three vehicles that occurred on the N40 near Vernon Mount.

The incident happened at around 7:30pm.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has also reopened fully after being closed for a time.