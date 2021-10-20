Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 20:53

Cork takeaway owner fined for employing someone without employment permit

Inyamamul Hague of Ali Baba Turkish Kebab House on Washington Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence at Cork District Court. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

The proprietor of Ali Baba takeaway in Cork was prosecuted for employing someone without an employment permit.

Inyamamul Hague of Ali Baba Turkish Kebab House on Washington Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence at Cork District Court.

State solicitor Frank Nyhan said the offence dated back to November 4 2019. “The accused was detected employing a person who did not have an employment permit. He has one conviction for the same offence from 2017.” Judge Marian O’Leary said, “Obviously, he has learned nothing from 2017.” Mr Nyhan said the charge carries a maximum penalty of €4,000 and/or six months in prison.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly said the defendant owns his own business and that he and his wife are Irish citizens resident here for 19 years.

Mr Daly said the person who was employed in the premises “was not in a good place at the time”. The solicitor said the person who was employed did not speak English and was reliant on extended family from his own country. This person was given a job by the defendant for a few weeks because of his particular circumstances.

The solicitor said of the Ali Baba premises, “It is very much run on a family basis. They look after their own community. The business was badly hit by the pandemic. He was very cooperative with the investigation. There was no question of hiding account books or anything like that.” Mr Nyhan confirmed that the accused had cooperated fully with the investigation.

Mr Daly said the business had been badly affected by pandemic restrictions. Having employed six people they now employ four, two of whom are part-time. The solicitor asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.

Judge O’Leary imposed a fine of €750 on the defendant and gave him six months to pay it.

“It is about time he learned his lesson. I would be more lenient if he did not have a previous conviction,” Judge O’Leary said at Cork District Court.

