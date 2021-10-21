Cork woman jailed for multiple public order incidents

A young Cork woman has been jailed for four months for multiple public order incidents in Cork city including one where she called a security man a paedophile and another where she abused gardaí as ‘retards’.

Amy O’Hanlon of no fixed address entered pleas of guilty to multiple counts at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis gave a brief summary of the background to each incident that gave rise to charges being brought against her.

Back on November 18 2019 Amy O’Hanlon was searched at Mayfield garda station and found to have €50 worth of heroin stuffed down inside her sock.

More recently on March 21 this year she was intoxicated to such an extent she was a source of danger to herself or others in her vicinity at Washington Street, Cork.

“She was shouting at a security man on the door of a premises calling him a paedophile.

“She shouted, ‘I will finish you off. I will have your job’,” Sgt. Davis said.

Then at 10 pm on May 29 she shouted at gardaí in Cork city centre while intoxicated and was verbally abusive to them, saying, “F*** off, retards.”

Finally on July 21 gardaí were dealing with a public order incident in Cork city centre when Amy O’Hanlon roared at another group of people passing her on the street and attempted to start an altercation with them but they did not react to her.

Sgt. Davis said that before these matters came before the court she had eight convictions for being drunk and a danger, four for engaging in threatening behaviour and one for having drugs for her own use.

Joseph Cuddigan said, “She has myriad difficulties. If she had a stable situation she might well get herself together. She has spent a considerable amount of time under canvas down by the river.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I put things back before for her to get treatment. Unfortunately, she has fallen again.”

The judge revoked a portion of some previously suspended sentences and imposed new jail terms leaving the young woman facing four months in prison now.