Gardaí appeal to public to look out for neighbours after woman in Cork targeted for second time by rogue traders 

- Ask for a brochure or documentation so you can carry out checks and verify their credibility. This should include a contact number and a VAT registered number.
- Be careful of documentation that only displays mobile contact numbers or incomplete addresses. If you are satisfied that the company or individual(s) are credible and you want to make a purchase, ask for an itemised written quotation for the exact goods/services being offered.
- Never rely on the accuracy of the information, always verify the information yourself.
- Always seek comparable estimates for services.
- Never engage a person who insists on a cash payment as it is untraceable.
- Never leave strangers, even bona fide workers, unsupervised in your home.