Gardaí appeal to public to look out for neighbours after woman in Cork targeted for second time by rogue traders 

Gardaí say that there is a trend emerging of rogue traders targeting people they have successfully targeted in the past. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ann Murphy

GARDAÍ are urging people to look out for their elderly neighbours to prevent them being targeted by bogus traders.

In one recent incident in East Cork, a woman was targeted for a second time by rogue traders. She went to her bank to take out money for a group of men who told her they would do some cleaning works at her home.

However, her neighbours became suspicious of the activity at her home and contacted gardaí, while staff at her bank had also been concerned.

Now, gardaí say that there is a trend emerging of rogue traders targeting people they have successfully targeted in the past.

Gardaí urge people to make enquiries about any unknown trader before hiring them.

A spokesman advised anyone who wants to engage someone for work at their home to:

  • Ask for a brochure or documentation so you can carry out checks and verify their credibility. This should include a contact number and a VAT registered number.
  • Be careful of documentation that only displays mobile contact numbers or incomplete addresses. If you are satisfied that the company or individual(s) are credible and you want to make a purchase, ask for an itemised written quotation for the exact goods/services being offered.
  • Never rely on the accuracy of the information, always verify the information yourself.
  • Always seek comparable estimates for services.
  • Never engage a person who insists on a cash payment as it is untraceable.
  • Never leave strangers, even bona fide workers, unsupervised in your home.

Gardaí investigating incidents of egg throwing in Cork city

